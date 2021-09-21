CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

News Briefs 9/21/21

Rehoboth Beach’s Wilmington/Baltimore Avenue Streetscape Task Force will meet virtually at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22. The agenda calls for an update on the streetscape workshop set for Wednesday, Sept. 29. Delaware Department of Transportation and Federal Highways Administration officials are expected to be at the workshop. People wishing to speak must preregister by emailing City Secretary Ann Womack, awomack@cityofrehoboth.com, at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

