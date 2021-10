You board the aircraft while carrying a bag on with you. You arrive at your seat and store that bag into the overhead storage compartment above the row where you will sit. As you take your seat to relax — perhaps work on a crossword puzzle; place a call with your mobile telephone; or look outside the window to while away the time — the aisle starts to fill with a steady stream of passengers, which eventually slows down and stops as people wait for others to store their belongings in the overhead storage compartments, which are quickly becoming full…

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 HOURS AGO