CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, GA

LBA Ware’s LimeGear integrates with Experience.com to turn customer satisfaction scores into actionable business intelligence for mortgage lenders

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

MACON, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentivecompensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has partnered with Experience.com, home of the world's most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP), to provide customers with a dynamic way to track customer satisfaction as a key performance indicator (KPI) in LBA Ware's LimeGear™ BI platform. The customer satisfaction KPI allows lenders to measure the customer experience as rated by borrowers, co-borrowers, real estate agents and other parties to a loan across the home financing journey and incorporate it into the performance evaluations of branch locations and individuals across the lending organization.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Satisfaction#Mortgage Lenders#Business Intelligence#Lba Ware#Experience Com#Icm#Xmp#Limegear Bi#Lba Ware Founder#Trackable#Socialsurvey#Kennet Partners#Tri Valley Ventures#Lbaware
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy