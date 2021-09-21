LBA Ware’s LimeGear integrates with Experience.com to turn customer satisfaction scores into actionable business intelligence for mortgage lenders

MACON, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentivecompensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has partnered with Experience.com, home of the world's most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP), to provide customers with a dynamic way to track customer satisfaction as a key performance indicator (KPI) in LBA Ware's LimeGear™ BI platform. The customer satisfaction KPI allows lenders to measure the customer experience as rated by borrowers, co-borrowers, real estate agents and other parties to a loan across the home financing journey and incorporate it into the performance evaluations of branch locations and individuals across the lending organization.