Electronics

Sky launching branded smart TVs?

Advanced Television
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of Amazon unveiling its first branded TVs, news has emerged that Sky is also preparing to launch its own smart TV sets. The pay-TV broadcaster could announce its push into smart TVs as early as next month, with a somewhat secretive press event scheduled for October 7th perhaps being the great unveiling. Such a device could aggregate all Sky content and channels, as well as hosted streamers such as Netflix and Disney+, doing away with the need for a Sky Q STB.

advanced-television.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Tvs#Sky Q#Hisense#Xclass
