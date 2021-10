Sergio Manuel Rubio, previously of Salem, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021 after a brief illness. He was 66 years old. Sergio was the son of Dr. S. E. Rubio and Norah Rubio, both of whom preceded him in death. Dr. Rubio was a prominent physician and along with his wife and four children fled Cuba following the Castro overthrow of 1959. The family settled in Kinmundy then move to Salem when Sergio was in Junior High.