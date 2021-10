PIPESTONE — A gathering of family and friends for Mark McClain, 58, of Pipestone, formerly of Marshall, will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Leon H. Moore Park (located on the west side of North Hiawatha Avenue just south of the entrance to the Pipestone National Monument) in Pipestone. A prayer service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel.