YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has set up an area where people can leave their memorials and tributes to the late Deputy Joshua Moyers. Moyers was shot in the line of duty on the morning of Sep. 24. He died two days later on Sep. 26 at Jacksonville hospital. His last act of heroism, as an organ donor, was to give his organs to those who needed them.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO