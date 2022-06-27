The best iPhone 13 cases help to protect your new iPhone from damage. While few are impervious to all damage, most will protect from drops, scratches and other damage, which is important when you're paying $800 or more for your new phone.

The iPhone 13 brings a wealth of improvements, including enhanced cameras, a cinematic video mode, faster A15 Bionic processor and longer battery life. And if you're in the market for the new iPhone, chances are you’re probably looking for a solid case that will protect your investment.

Although Apple still fortifies its iPhone 13 with Ceramic Shield technology up front and tough glass on the back, every iPhone owner should consider adding a few extra measures to ensure prolonged use, which includes a tough case. But durability isn’t the only factors worth considering when buying an iPhone 13 case.

If you're feeling overwhelmed from the various stylish options at your disposal, no need to worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, we've put together a round-up of all the best iPhone 13 cases that we've come across so far.

What are the best iPhone 13 cases?

Given the number of options out there, there's no one iPhone 13 case that's best. It's really about what's best for you in terms of functionality, price, materials and colors. Below, you will see cases that we’ve ranked based on a variety of different factors, such as aesthetics, durability, sustainability and grip.

If you're all about that creative aesthetic and fun designs, head over to Casetify to explore the abundance of different patterns. But if you wanted to go for a case that will show off your iPhone 13's native color, we recommend clear cases, such as the one from Apple.

On the other hand, if you're keen on getting a case that's more like a second skin that doesn't add too much weight to your new smartphone, consider the Totallee Super Thin iPhone 13 Case, which is one of the thinnest cases you can find on the market.

Are you into something classier? Mujjo's Full Leather Wallet case is a worthy option, with its slick grain-leathered design. It also doubles as a cardholder and a mini wallet. Now, let's dive in to to the best iPhone 13 cases for every taste and budget.

The best iPhone 13 cases you can buy

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Apple iPhone 13 case with MagSafe

The best iPhone 13 case from Apple

Color: Clear | Materials: Polycarbonate and flexible materials

Scratch-resistant Apple-approved Compatible with MagSafe Plain aesthetic

If you're looking for an all-around functional phone case that rocks a clean aesthetic, look no further than Apple's own line of smartphone accessories. You're free to choose from silicon or clear plastic cases, as well as the slightly more premium leather options for maximum protection. Though we're recommending you to go for a clear case that will never go out of style.

Not only can you admire the original exterior of your brand new device without distracting patterns and textures, you can also take advantage of MagSafe, a feature that gives you the option to further accessorize your iPhone 13 with a MagSafe wallet or a battery pack. It's a bit pricey but this case is versatile.

(Image credit: Casetify)

2. Casetify Ultra Impact case

Most sustainable and fun iPhone 13 cases

Colors: Customizable to match different patterns | Materials: 65% recycled and plant-based materials

Sustainable materials Fun designs and colors Durable and tough Distracting logo Chunky corners

Whether you're on the lookout for some of the most fun case designs around or if you're keen on sustainable materials, Casetify has one of the best iPhone 13 cases. Plus, this case is rated to protect the new iPhone from 10-foot drops. According to Casetify, its Ultra Impact designs are regularly tested to sustain even the most "military-grade" drops and made with qìtech 2.0, Casetify's proprietary shock-absorbing material.

Now, let's talk design. Casetify is known for the wide variety of colors and patterns that will compliment your iPhone 13 in the most fun and fashionable way. And the best part? You can swap the color of the bezels to match any design. And if you're picking the case out as a present, you can make it more special by personalizing the design with initials, name, or a favorite phrase. All of Casetify's iPhone 13 range is sold exclusively through its website, retailing at around $65.

(Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Arctech Pro case

Best iPhone 13 case for gamers

Colors: Black & Green | Materials: Thermoplastic Elastomer

Ideal for gaming Cooling technology Sturdy design Limited color options No customization

The Razer Arctech Pro for iPhone 13 makes an interesting case for those looking to maximize their device’s mobile gaming potential. What makes this case unique is that it takes into account everything a mobile gamer might need, including a thermally conductive layer on the back that prevents your smartphone from overheating.

The Razer Arctech Pro’s signature green-and-black exterior is covered in a non-slip texture, so you’ll be able to have a sturdier grip on your phone throughout your various mobile gaming sessions. The case also supports MagSafe charging and contains an antimicrobial layer that prevents bacteria from growing on your beloved device. This accessory sells exclusively via Razer's official website.

(Image credit: Mujjo)

4. Mujjo leather wallet case

Best iPhone 13 leather case

Colors: Tan, Black, Monaco Blue | Materials: Full-grain leather

Classy aesthetic High-quality materials Only three colors to choose from

If you’re tired of having to carry around both a phone and a wallet, Mujjo’s new iPhone 13 case can help declutter your pockets and handbags. This leather-clad accessory boasts a sophisticated design that is available in three distinct colors and comes equipped with a small pocket that can contain up to three bank/ID cards.

Mujjo doesn’t compromise on safety either. The leather case’s sleek design extends down to the bottom of your device for extra protection while still allowing easy access to the charging port. The front part of the case also rises a bit above the edge of the glass, protecting your screen from rough surfaces. You can buy this particular design for $45.

(Image credit: Raptic)

5. Raptic Shield case

Best iPhone 13 case for drop protection

Colors: Black, Iridescent, Red, Red Gradient, Blue, Purple | Materials: Polycarbonate, aluminum

Good protection A variety of color options Affordable Chunky design

The Raptic Shield is a great option for people who want an affordable case that still manages to show off the iPhone’s original design. Thanks to a combination of a metal frame and shock-absorbent body consisting of polycarbonate, rubber and aluminum, the Raptic Shield offers military-grade drop protection of up to 10 feet, even against tough surfaces such as concrete.

The Raptic Shield comes in six different colors to coordinate with your smartphone. Despite its solid exterior, this case is still compatible with MagSafe chargers, though unfortunately, you won’t be able to attach any MagSafe accessories to it. It's currently available on Raptic's online store for $29.99.

(Image credit: Waterfield)

6. Waterfield Latigo leather holster

Best hand-free iPhone 13 case

Colors: Black, Acorn, Dark Brown | Materials: Full-grain leather

Chic design High-quality leather Not as versatile and portable as other options

Waterfield’s Latigo leather iPhone holster combines robust protection with the convenience of a hands-free design. This fashionable accessory comes in three different shades of full-grain leather and is equipped with strong magnets that allow you to attach it to a belt, waistband, or pocket.

The Latigo leather holster is also lined with an Ultrasuede material on the inside, which helps keep your phone clean and fingerprint-free. It also features a cut-out at the bottom of the case, granting you easy access to the charging port whenever you need it. So if your eyes are set on this case, you can order one via Waterfield's official website.

(Image credit: Mous)

8. Mous Limitless 4.0

A super premium case option

Colors: Carbon fiber, black leather, bamboo, walnut, black fabric | Materials: Polycarbonate, TPU, special material

Sturdy build Comfortable to hold Premium materials Expensive

The Mous Limitless 4.0 is the company's latest premium case option, this time for the iPhone 13. It comes with MagSafe support, plus access to Mous' other magnetic accessories. It comes in a variety of premium material options: leather, carbon fiber, bamboo, walnut, and fiber.

If there's one problem with the Limitless, it's that it's a bit expensive considering that other cases offer similar levels of protection. However, it looks and feels nice. It's hard to go wrong with Mous.

(Image credit: Moment)

8. Moment case with MagSafe support

Best iPhone 13 case for photographers

Colors: Black, Indigo Blue, Yellow, Olive | Materials: High strength polycarbonate and TPU

Good grip Nice color range MagSafe compatible Arguably plain design

Moment makes some of the best iPhone lenses , which snap into its cases, and offer some extra protection. Thanks to its textured design and sturdy build, it's no surprise that this case made it into our top ten of the best iPhone 13 cases.

Moment's sleek case comes in four gorgeous colors (yellow mustard is our absolute favorite) and has a drop rating of 6 feet, meaning that this case thrives in durability as well. And with the MagSafe support, you'll be able to take advantage of further accessorizing your phone with Apple's MagSafe wallet or a battery pack.

(Image credit: Case-Mate)

9. Case-Mate Soap Bubble with MagSafe

Bubbly and eye-catching iPhone 13 case design

Colors: Soap bubble | Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Creative design High-quality build Limited color options

If you're in search of a clear iPhone 13 case but you still want to stand out, then Case-Mate's Soap Bubble is the case for you. This accessory crosses those generic solid-colored boundaries, offering a simple yet unique iridescent swirl effect to compliment your new smartphone. And it also has MagSafe support, meaning you can pair it with Apple's handy MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe wallet and battery pack.

But this case is not all about the aesthetics. Case-Mate's Soap Bubble can easily withstand a 10-foot drop and is coated with the MicroPel antimicrobial protection. This design is also scratch-resistant, meaning that you can rest assured that even months in, your iPhone case won't sport unwanted scratch marks.

(Image credit: Totallee)

10. Totallee Super Thin iPhone 13 case

Best thin and minimalist iPhone 13 case

Colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy blue, Green | Materials: Polypropylene (matte); thermoplastic polyurethane (transparent)

Minimalist and sleek design Affordable price Not as sturdy and durable

You likely won’t find a better example of minimalism than Totallee’s super thin iPhone 13 cases. With a logo-free and nearly weightless design, this case will sit tightly around your smartphone without making it too bulky for your front pocket.

Totallee’s case is available in four matte colors made with hard and flexible plastic. Alternatively, you can always opt for a softer and more shock-absorbent transparent design or the slightly pricier limited edition carbon fiber look. Either way, this Totallee iPhone case is so thin, you might even forget it’s there.

How to choose the best iPhone 13 case for you

When picking out the best iPhone 13 case, you should first weigh your options based on durability and protection as this is the main purpose of why you should be getting a case in the first place. Thankfully, the iPhone already guards against damage from water, with an IP68 water resistance rating that provides protection for immersion in up to 6 meters of water for 30 minutes. (And if your iPhone does take a dunk, there's a trick that can eject water out of the iPhone's speakers .)

While a lot of third-party suppliers may offer cases that claim to be tough at a $15 to $20 price tag, you should look at options that are made from high-grade materials. It may seem pricey at first, but it will surely prove to be useful in the long run. And you won't need to worry about AppleCare during your accidental-damage-related visits to the Genius Bar.

In order to identify a high-quality case, you need to check the accessory's drop rating before getting lost in all the available color options. The higher the rating, the better your iPhone 13 will be protected in case of accidents. However, most phone cases with higher drop ratings are chunkier than those with a slim design. So keep in mind that in some cases you will be sacrificing aesthetics.

Another important factor is the pricing. Good quality iPhone 13 cases cover a wide range of prices — some lower than others — but the middle ground is usually around $40-50 for a quality design. Now, that may seem like a hefty price to pay, but it's worth investing in your phone's long-term use, especially if you're the type to hold your smartphone in your hand at all times. The price usually varies depending on the materials used, additional cooling features, design, and even anti-bacterial coating.

In the end, it all comes to setting your priorities straight. Fall protection is important, but if you're mainly carrying your phone in a bag and if you're mostly concerned about the exterior, then, of course, the design comes first. Similarly, if you're worried about durability, we're advising you to opt for a case with a higher drop rating.

How we picked the best iPhone 13 cases

Since it's impossible for us to physically test every single iPhone 13 case out there, we rely on user reviews for our picks here. High ratings and favorable reviews lend a lot of weight to our choices. We also tried to pick from a variety of options for you. We also looked to reputable brands like Otterbox and Apple's own case selection.

