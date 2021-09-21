Doctor Who Defied State's Abortion Law Is Sued, Launching A Legality Test Of The Ban
Abortion rights activists found a way to get the Texas abortion law into court. This law took effect early this month, banning abortions after six weeks. The Supreme Court declined to block it because of its creative enforcement provision - inviting ordinary citizens to sue people who assisted with abortions in any way. There were no state officials to sue over it. But now a doctor has declared that he deliberately violated the law, which has triggered lawsuits against him.www.wwno.org
