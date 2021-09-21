CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Johnson City man found in Jefferson City

 9 days ago

The TBI has announced that Charles Edwards, 79, has been located safe in Jefferson City. The agency posted a Silver Alert for the Johnson City resident after he was reported missing on Monday. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for a 79 year old missing...

KMBC.com

Kansas City police say missing 67-year-old man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing 67-year-old man has been found safe. Authorities said Victor Rounds was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. Police asked the public for help in finding him because he suffers from Alzheimer's, diabetes, and glaucoma. Authorities did not say where he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Charges dropped in SUV versus protester case in Johnson City

A Washington County, Tennessee grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict a North Carolina man charged with injuring a protester in Johnson City last year. A charge of aggravated assault was dismissed against Jared Benjamin Lafer during proceedings held in Jonesborough, according to court staff. Lafer turned himself...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Standard Banner

Jefferson City sets COVID testing and vaccine clinics

Jefferson City leaders are working with partners to take a proactive stance against the recent surge in active COVID cases. Two days of COVID testing will be offered at Jefferson City’s municipal headquarters next week, and a mobile vaccine clinic will be held in the same location Thursday, September 30.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
8newsnow.com

FOUND: Missing Boulder City man and dog safe thanks to tips

BOULDER CITY (KLAS) — A Boulder City man and the dog he was traveling with have both been found safe, following tips that came in through social media. Dylan Graham had been missing since Monday, along with his roommate’s dog, Arthur. Graham’s roommate, Jacob Gillies thanked the community for responses that came in through Facebook.
BOULDER CITY, NV
supertalk929.com

Unicoi County man charged with attempted murder

A Unicoi County man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after a reported domestic incident Thursday morning. Sheriff Mike Hensley on Friday said Bobby Wayne Silver, 57, was taken into custody after deputies found the female victim driving her car and asking for help near the couple’s home on Tipton Branch Road.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
1380kcim.com

A Texas Man Is Jailed In Jefferson After Found “Passed Out” Behind The Wheel

A Texas man is arrested after a Jefferson resident reports him allegedly “passed out” behind the wheel. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the report at approximately 11:43 p.m. Friday at the Sparky’s One Stop on U.S. Highway 30 east. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jesse James Whatley of Brazoria, Texas on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and public intoxication. Whatley has since been released on bond from the Greene County jail.
TEXAS STATE
NJ.com

Man found dead from apparent overdose in Jersey City cemetery

The body of a man was found in Bayview-New York Bay Cemetery Tuesday morning, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to the cemetery at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the man was declared dead a short time later. Police at the scene said the death is believed to be a drug overdose because there was drug paraphernalia strewn about near the body.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – live updates: Police called to parents’ home four times before Gabby Petito reported missing

On the eleventh day since Brian Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.“You’re going to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Were Reportedly Called Twice to Laundrie Home Before She Was Reported Missing

More information surrounding the Gabby Petito case emerges every day. It has now come to light police were called twice to the Laundrie home before she was reported missing. Daily Mail UK reports police in North Port, Florida received two 911 calls connected to Brian Laundrie’s parents on September 10. This happens to be one day before Gabby’s mother reported her missing. Both were “public service” calls. The first came right before 4 p.m., while the other around 6:30 p.m. The calls are partially redacted in the logs, meaning it is unclear who placed them or what they included.
NORTH PORT, FL
firststateupdate.com

Bear Man With “Underground Grow Operation” Found Guilty In Cocaine Conspiracy Case

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware man on Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The defendant was acquitted on two related charges. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark accepted the verdict.
BEAR, DE
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
supertalk929.com

Appalachian Regional Commission awards $315,000 to Lee County for Blackwater Phase 2 Project

Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $315,000 to Lee County for the Blackwater Phase 2 Project. This project serves to extend waterlines to under-served parts of the county. The project will construct a total of 21,590 linear feet of waterlines and provide a reliable water supply to 21 households. Congressman Griffith says, “Reliable water infrastructure is important for a community’s quality of life. ARC’s award to Lee County for the Blackwater Phase 2 Project will improve the accessibility and quality of water service in the county.
LEE COUNTY, VA

