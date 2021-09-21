NBC News anchor Tom Llamas taps into his roots for a new streaming newscast

Nancy Han and Jennifer Suozzo are among the new executives joining CNN+, the network’s new subscription streaming service set to launch in the first quarter of next year. Han will be vice president of weekly programming, joining the network from NowThis News, where she had been executive vice president of news and senior VP of the originals and content strategy. Jennifer Suozzo will be vice president of daily programming for the service. She departed her post as executive producer of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in August. They will report to Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president and head of programming for the...

