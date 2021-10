Last-minute lady! Judy Greer’s accent in the new supernatural comedy Lady of the Manor came together seconds before shooting began. “Oh, my God. The accent is actually kind of a funny story. Justin [Long] and Christian [Long] are probably gonna kill me for telling you this, but my first day of work was the scene where we were in the jail cell. And they literally were about to roll the camera and Justin was like, ‘Oh, did we ever talk about you doing an accent?’ And I was like, ‘What?!’ He was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m the worst,’” Greer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly of her first day on set.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO