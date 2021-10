Audio manufacturer Nexo will be represented in Spain by Sound Means, a Barcelona headquartered company created to bring Nexo products to the Spanish market. Sound Means is headed by Jordi Vaquero, who has worked closely with Nexo for more than ten years. “Sound Means will be exclusively committed to the distribution and promotion of the Nexo brand in Spain,” said Vaquero. “With 100% of our effort focussed on NEXO products, we offer a unique level of specialisation to customers and users, as well as being in the best place to establish a homogenous commercial policy throughout our territory.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO