Powerful processors boost Extron presentation switcher capabilities
Extron has upgraded its presentation switchers with quad-core control processors, revealing a number of models that will feature its most powerful processors to date. New IPCP Q models within the DTP CrossPoint series and IN presentation switcher series feature the new control processors. They deliver significantly enhanced processing power and offer up to four times more memory for increased deployment speeds and improved runtime functionality.www.inavateonthenet.net
