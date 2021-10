The direction of photocurrent in a p–n heterojunction device can be switched by using different wavelengths of light. Semiconducting p–n junctions are building blocks for many electronic components including rectifiers, photovoltaic devices, light-emitting diodes and photodetectors1,2. Such junctions have, in particular, been used to fabricate numerous photodetectors, which work via the photoelectric effect3. The detection capabilities of these photodetectors is though limited to a certain spectral range due to their working mechanism. This means that the energy induced by the incident photon should be larger than that of the bandgap of the semiconducting materials, and the resulting photocurrent always flows in the same direction under different voltages that have a fixed polarity.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO