Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday 28 September: New Zealand’s Invivo & Co welcomes Bernard Budel to the team in a newly created role of Global Sales Director. In the U.S. Budel will be working with Taub Family Selections, importer of the Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker wines. The line includes the popular and three times 90-point rating Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, created with activate participation from Parker, who is currently filming the Sex and the City re-make.

