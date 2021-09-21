CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Toxic Gas, New Rivers of Molten Lava Endanger Spanish Island

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Canary Islands (AP) — As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain. Several small...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens as it comes into contact with water, scientists have said. Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation programme, said on Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

Satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island’s western shore, experts said. The surface of Spain’s La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens as it comes into contact with water, scientists have said.
WORLD
AFP

Canaries lava peninsula doubles in size as wind change raises risk

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean two days ago has already covered an area bigger than 25 football pitches, with concerns rising over worsening air quality in nearby residential areas, experts said on Thursday. The newly wrought peninsula had doubled in size to 20 hectares (50 acres) since the morning, according to the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan). While the feared explosion and clouds of toxic gases released as the molten rock hit the ocean have not materialised, a forecast change in wind may bring new hazards, the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee warned. "With the weather we are going to have from tomorrow," marked by a possible change in the direction of winds that have so far dispersed the gases towards the sea, it is possible "the smell of sulphur" will be felt "with greater intensity", Pevolca official Ruben Fernandez said.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Canary Islands#Atlantic Ocean#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Ap#Europeans#The Volcanology Institute
AFP

Lava from Canaries eruption covers huge area at sea

Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean 36 hours ago has already covered more than 25 acres at sea, experts said Thursday.  "Estimates suggest it has already covered more than 10 hectares (25 acres)" at sea, David Calvo of the Canaries' volcanology institute Involcan told AFP, saying experts would carry out a more accurate assessment with drones in the coming hours.
TWITTER
The Independent

Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Surging Natural Gas Prices: Threat to Consumers This Winter?

NEW YORK (AP) — Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
US News and World Report

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon Retreat in September

PORTO VELHO, Brasil (Reuters) - Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest declined by nearly half in September compared a year ago, government data showed on Thursday, with rains and law enforcement initiatives helping to temper the destruction. A Reuters witness in the Amazon state of Rondonia saw only two fires in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy