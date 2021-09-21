Celebrate The Small Town Of Wallace’s Colorful Past With The Fall For History Festival In Idaho
By Emerson
Idaho Only
10 days ago
If there’s one thing to know about Wallace, it’s that it’s a town that’s rich with history…oh, and it’s the Center of the Universe, of course. Every fall, the town celebrates the region’s incredible history with the Fall for History Festival. This annual celebration includes speakers, historic home and museum tours, guided tours of the old mining town of Burke, and so much more. This multi-day event is not only informative, but it’s a ton of fun for everybody and anybody! Here’s what to expect at this year’s festival.
