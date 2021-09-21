Celebrate The Small Town Of Wallace’s Colorful Past With The Fall For History Festival In Idaho

If there’s one thing to know about Wallace, it’s that it’s a town that’s rich with history…oh, and it’s the Center of the Universe, of course. Every fall, the town celebrates the region’s incredible history with the Fall for History Festival. This annual celebration includes speakers, historic home and museum tours, guided tours of the old mining town of Burke, and so much more. This multi-day event is not only informative, but it’s a ton of fun for everybody and anybody! Here’s what to expect at this year’s festival.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

This year's Fall for History Festival in Wallace will take place September 30 through October 3, 2021. If you have yet to take part in this history-filled celebration, you'll want to make this the year that you do.

The Fall for History Festival is a popular event that's held every year in the historic mining town of Wallace. Considered a "gala salute" to this town's longstanding history, the multi-day celebration includes tours, talks, self-guided adventures around the Silver Valley region.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, September 30, with an open-mic event in which people can share stories about the men and women who left their mark on Wallace's mining industry. On Friday, guests can enjoy a "hop on, hop off" trolley tour around Wallace's many museums, plus scavenger hunts and gold-panning demonstrations.

Saturday is an event-packed day that starts with a presentation on the historic mining camp of Burke. You'll then board a bus for a two-hour tour of Burke Canyon and its abandoned buildings! Although some events are free, many of the tours require guests to purchase tickets in advance.

During the festival, visitors are encouraged to partake in self-guided tours of iconic Wallace destinations like the Northern Pacific Depot Museum and the Wallace Mining Museum. Sierra Silver Mine Tour will offer a discount on tickets during the Fall for History Festival, as well.

The traditional home tour is a popular event during the Fall for History Festival. This tour takes visitors on a trek to see the historic homes of Wallace, including the many apartments above downtown businesses. It's amazing to see how much hasn't changed over the decades.

This year's Fall for History Festival looks as incredible as ever. Tickets for events can be purchased online at Visit Wallace Idaho. Prepare for the most entertaining history lesson you'll ever have!

Have you attended the Fall for History Festival before? What’s your favorite part of this annual event? Let us know in the comments!