Take A Fall Getaway To This Former Apple Orchard In Vermont

By Marla Stein
Only In Vermont
 9 days ago

If you’re looking for a special spot for a weekend getaway, how about staying in a vacation rental tucked away on a former apple orchard in Vermont?

Located about 7 miles south of Manchester Center and 11 miles to Bromley, Dorset Orchard is a breathtaking property on 12 acres of land once used to grow apples. Nowadays, guests can rent out the private home for family getaways and other special occasions. And, aside from marveling at the stunning scenery, guests can use this peaceful oasis as a base when exploring the local sites and towns.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on if you’d like to know more about this special vacation home that’s perfect for making memories for your friends and family.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Q0IG_0c2zZpXZ00
Dorset, Vermont is located in Bennington County. Head this way to start your unique stay at Dorset Orchard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cpFn_0c2zZpXZ00
On a warm evening, spend some time catching up with your friends and family while gazing at the scenic grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5d0x_0c2zZpXZ00
Even though the dining table is indoors, it'll feel like you're eating outside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSqL7_0c2zZpXZ00
The kitchen comes fully equipped with all you need to make a home cooked meal for you and your guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GOe4_0c2zZpXZ00
During your time at this Airbnb, you'll be able to spend time relaxing in the living room while looking at the stunning scenery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLgDk_0c2zZpXZ00
The Airbnb can comfortably sleep up to eight guests. Therefore, it's a great stop for a family reunion or a getaway with friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUDXg_0c2zZpXZ00
With views for miles, you'll be able to experience Vermont up close and personal.

If you’re ready to plan a stay at Dorset Orchard, visit here to learn more about this property and to make a reservation. Once you’re settled in the Airbnb, head on over to the Dorset General Store to get all you need to make your getaway extra special.

Only In Vermont

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Vermont is for people who LOVE the Green Mountain State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

