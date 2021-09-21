Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI strongly defends $10 support, rally on the way?

The DOT/USD price has decreased back to $28 in the last four hours. Polkadot price analysis is giving a bullish hint. Support is present at $26 level. The latest Polkadot price analysis is going in a bullish direction. Though the price underwent decline during the last four hours, despite breaking upwards today. The bears have been at lead since the past week which is why a constant downtrend has been observed. Still, the chances are available for the buyers as overall the price has increased today. According to the four hours price analysis, the price is still going down which is not promising news.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO