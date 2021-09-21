CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI strongly defends $10 support, rally on the way?

By Arnold Kirimi
cryptopolitan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSushiswap price analysis is bullish for today. SUSHI/USD saw further downside over the last 24 hours. SUSHI found support at the $10 mark today. For today, Sushiswap’s price analysis is favorable since the market has retreated to $10 over the previous 24 hours before showing signs of rejection for an additional decline. Later today, we anticipate SUSHI/USD to reverse and recoup some of its losses.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Sushiswap price analysis: Bears restrict SUSHI below $10 to maintain downward bias

Sushiswap price analysis is bearish today. Bears reject price at $11.0. Strong support for SUSHI is found at $9.4. The Sushiswap price analysis is showing bearish signs today again after yesterday’s spike. SUSHI/USD was unable to break above the $11.0 level, and bears returned to maintain the downwards price trend they set over the past weeks. The selling pressure exists at the level of $11, and SUSHI is finding it hard to pass through.
STOCKS

