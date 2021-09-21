Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI strongly defends $10 support, rally on the way?
Sushiswap price analysis is bullish for today. SUSHI/USD saw further downside over the last 24 hours. SUSHI found support at the $10 mark today. For today, Sushiswap’s price analysis is favorable since the market has retreated to $10 over the previous 24 hours before showing signs of rejection for an additional decline. Later today, we anticipate SUSHI/USD to reverse and recoup some of its losses.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0