CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Sport Clips Haircuts' Commitment To Stylists Is Key To The Franchise's "Unstoppable" Future

By Sport Clips, Inc.
franchising.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Huddle celebrates the franchise’s people and their successes. September 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The "Unstoppable" theme for Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle underscores the franchise's resilience through the pandemic and vision for the future. Headlines from the event include key business highlights and, as a recognized leader in the haircare industry, a reinvigorated focus on optimizing career opportunities for professional stylists.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Lee
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy