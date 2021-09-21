Sport Clips Haircuts' Commitment To Stylists Is Key To The Franchise's "Unstoppable" Future
National Huddle celebrates the franchise’s people and their successes. September 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The "Unstoppable" theme for Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle underscores the franchise's resilience through the pandemic and vision for the future. Headlines from the event include key business highlights and, as a recognized leader in the haircare industry, a reinvigorated focus on optimizing career opportunities for professional stylists.www.franchising.com
