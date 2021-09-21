CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Place to Open in March 2022

By Mariel Concepcion
San Diego Business Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County will soon boast a new theme park; Sesame Place San Diego, a partnership between. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. , has announced its opening date. Originally scheduled to open 2021, the theme park based on the “Sesame Street” television show is now slated to launch March 2022, according to SeaWorld San Diego Park President John Dunlap. Located in Chula Vista, in what was formerly Aquatica Park, construction for Sesame Place San Diego kicked off in November 2019. But, the opening date was pushed back due to COVID-19-related construction delays.

