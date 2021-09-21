CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J Says Its Booster Shot Provides Increased Protection From COVID-19

 10 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Johnson & Johnson says a booster six months after the first shot increases antibodies 12-fold, indicating a second shot would provide added protection. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson now says a booster shot to its COVID vaccine...

