Genshin Impact Patch 2.1 Update has been launched on the 1st of September, 2021 with the title of The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia. Genshin Impact Patch 2.1 has brought new islands in Inazuma with a lot of new puzzles and mysteries. On the Amakumo Peak in Seirai Island, many players are stuck in the puzzle that will reward them with a lot of Primogems and other in-game items. Here is a guide about the Amakumo Peak Puzzle in Genshin Impact and its solution will know how to solve the puzzle to collect your rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO