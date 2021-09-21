CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of the Morning Star by Craig Johnson, Read by George Guidall

Cover picture for the articleEvery Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Narrator George Guidall performs Daughter of the Morning Star, Book 17 in the Sheriff Walt Longmire series, with...

Daughter of the Morning Star: A Longmire Mystery

“A new Longmire novel is always a welcome treat, and Daughter of the Morning Star is another slam-dunk.”. Jaya “Longbow” Long, star of the Lame Deer Morning Stars high school basketball team, has been receiving death threats. Asked by tribal police chief Lolo Long, Jaya’s aunt, to investigate, Absaroka County Sheriff Walt Longmire crosses the state line from Wyoming into Montana to take on the case.
Bargaining a Writing Career for a Father’s Life

This wasn’t how it had been supposed to go in 2005. The story of 2005 was supposed to be the publication of Trance and my elevation to the plane of “significance.” Well before I was aware of my father’s illness, my anticipation of the payoff I had coming for my years of work had begun to erode something that had been holding me together, keeping me normal. After I’d finished writing, in 2004, I’d looked up for the first time since the turn of the century and seen clearly the small and tightly controlled existence I’d developed. The book had justified the existence; the existence couldn’t justify itself. With time on my hands, I could already feel restlessness taking hold.
"The Burning Light of Two Stars: A Mother-Daughter Story"

When she published "The Courage to Heal" in 1988, Laura Davis helped more than a million women work through the trauma of childhood sexual abuse. But her decision to go public with her grandfather's incest deepened an already painful estrangement with her mother, Temme. In her new memoir, "The Burning Light of Two Stars: A Mother-Daughter Story," Laura explores her relationship with her mother, their reconciliation form three thousand miles away and what happens when Temme moves across the country to entrust her daughter with the rest of her life, she brings a faltering mind, a fierce need for independence, and the seeds of a second war between them. As the stresses of caregiving rekindle Laura's rage over past betrayals, they threaten her intention to finally love her mother "without reservation." Will she learn what it means to be truly openhearted before it's too late?
On William Sidney Porter and His Legacy Within the American Short Story

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
How a World-Renowned Magician Stays in Touch with Wonder

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. *. World-renowned magician Joshua Jay—author of...
So Many Damn Books on Not Owning That Many Damn Books

In this episode, Christopher and Drew talk about getting rid of books, trying to be more in the present, and the logic of owning a lot of books. Also, a digression into Gary Paulsen’s work. What’d you buy?. Drew: Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri, trans. by Morgan Giles //...
