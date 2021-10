When it comes to lighting, it seems like our living rooms get all the love. If your bedroom lighting feels more like an afterthought than a focal point of your bedroom, such as a lousy floor lamp you inherited from a college roommate or a phone-with-lamp charging station that’s anything but the zen, you’ve come to the right place to find a much-needed replacement. We found the best bedroom lamps to light up your favorite room in your home that you can buy online right now, from floor lamps to wall sconces.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO