Carlsbad, CA

Viasat Concerned Over Space Debris

By Brad Graves
San Diego Business Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT) is sounding the alarm about debris orbiting the Earth. In particular, the Carlsbad company is being vocal about what’s going on in Low Earth Orbit, where competitors are building what are known as a “mega-constellations” with thousands of small communication satellites. SpaceX is one of the...

www.sdbj.com

#Low Earth Orbit#Starlink Satellites#Viasat Inc#Vsat#Amzn#Chinese
