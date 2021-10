The average alcohol content in beer is around 5% but this new limited-edition Samuel Adams beer contains 28%. That sounds quite wild, to say the least. When I moved to the Yakima Valley in 2002, I had only experienced two types of beers at that point: your regular schmegular Coors, Michelob, Miller Lite type of beers, and a Guinness stout. I was not a fan of the Guinness beer and I despised the taste of the others. Living in Washington state introduced me to many other types of beers, namely, IPAs, ambers, pale ales, porters, brown ales, and others!

OREGON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO