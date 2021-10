Written in 1787, ratified in 1788, and in operation since 1789, the United States Constitution is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government and attainable thanks to Sotheby’s and their incredible lineup. Certainly not an everyday occurrence (we come across more meteorites) the rare, first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution is going on sale in New York, with Sotheby’s auction house expecting bids up to $20 million. It’s been 234 years since America’s Founding Fathers signed the country’s most significant and lasting document; this particular piece is the only one in private hands out of just 11 known copies of the official printing produced for the delegates.

