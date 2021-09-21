CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Touring an Open House? Here are 8 Things to Look For

Cape Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouring an Open House? Here are 8 Things to Look For. When you’re searching for your dream house, you’ll likely spend a good chunk of time touring open houses—and while you may have a list of ‘must-haves’ or ‘no-no’s’ in mind, it’s easy to be distracted by color and/or other cosmetic touches that keep you from noticing more critical factors. Experienced real estate agents know what to look for. But if you’re touring on your own, here are eight things you should definitely be alert to.

www.capegazette.com

