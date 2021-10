Florida coach Dan Mullen said this week that he again plans to start Emory Jones and play Anthony Richardson at quarterback against No. 1 Alabama. I’m willing to bet we’ll see more of Richardson, who has outplayed Jones in the first two games of the season. Running quarterbacks have given Nick Saban’s defenses fits in his 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa. Richardson, despite sharing time with Jones, leads Florida in rushing with 275 yards on only 11 carries. Jones is second with 155 yards on 23 carries. The bigger issue for the Gators may be that five running backs between them have fewer rushing yards (333) on more carries (56) than do Richardson and Jones combined (34 carries, 430 yards).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO