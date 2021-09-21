Boston Scientific (BSX) to Acquire Devoro Medical, Inc for Up to $336M
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical, Inc., developer of the WOLF Thrombectomy® Platform. The innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and rapidly captures blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.www.streetinsider.com
