Business

Boston Scientific (BSX) to Acquire Devoro Medical, Inc for Up to $336M

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical, Inc., developer of the WOLF Thrombectomy® Platform. The innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and rapidly captures blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.

StreetInsider.com

GE Healthcare (GE) to Acquire BK Medical for $1.45 billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GE (NYSE: GE) has entered into an agreement to acquire BK Medical, a leader in advanced surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners for a cash purchase price of $1.45 billion. BK Medical is an innovator in global...
bizjournals

Boston Scientific just agreed to buy a Fremont-based medical device maker for $336M

Boston Scientific Corp. is planning to shell out as much as $336 million to acquire the remainder of medical device firm Devoro Medical it doesn't already own. The medical device manufacturer has held a stake in Fremont-based Devoro since 2019. It plans to pay $269 million paid up-front for the 84% of the company it does not already own, plus up to $67 million in possible milestone payments.
massdevice.com

Boston Scientific to acquire Devoro Medical and its Wolf thrombectomy platform

Boston Scientific today announced that igt has entered an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical for more than $269 million. Marlborough, Massachusetts–based Boston Scientific has been a strategic investor in Devoro Medical since 2019, according to the company. It has an equity stake of approximately 16%. The transaction will consist of an upfront payment of approximately $269 million for the 84% stake that is not owned and up to $67 million upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones.
bioworld.com

Boston Scientific buying Devoro Medical for $269M, continuing its acquisition spree

Boston Scientific Corp. grabbed the remaining shares of Devoro Medical Inc. and its Wolf thrombectomy platform in a transaction valued at $269 million. Freemont, Calif.-based Devoro stands to gain an additional $67 million if the company achieves undisclosed clinical and regulatory milestones. Boston Scientific began investing in Devoro in 2019 and currently holds 16% of Devoro. The deal, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company’s fourth major transaction since the start of the second quarter, is expected to close by the end of the year. It follows the acquisitions of Preventice Solutions Inc., of Rochester, Minn., for $1.225 billion in April, which added to the company’s cardiac wearables, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Farapulse Inc. for $295 million in June, to build out its cardiac ablation position. Boston Scientific purchased Yokneam, Israel-based Lumenis Ltd. for $1.07 billion, in a transaction that just closed three weeks ago.
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PROSPECTUSES, SUMMARY PROSPECTUSES AND STATEMENT OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. OF. WELLS FARGO ALTERNATIVE FUNDS. WELLS FARGO COREBUILDER SHARES. WELLS FARGO FIXED INCOME FUNDS. WELLS FARGO INTERNATIONAL AND GLOBAL EQUITY FUNDS.
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J Federated Hermes MDT

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RE: FEDERATED HERMES MDT SERIES (the “Registrant”) (Each the “Fund” or collectively, the “Funds”) 1933 Act File No. 333-134468. 1940 Act File No. 811-21904. Dear Sir or Madam:. Pursuant to Rule 497(j)...
StreetInsider.com

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Sees $10B in Peak Sales by 2030 - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg reiterated a Buy rating and $135.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after management offered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) 21% Selloff Overdone, Piper Sandler Sees 2 Key Drivers

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries reiterated an Overweight rating and $145.00 price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) seeing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Stamps.com (STMP) Holders Approve Thoma Bravo Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stamps.com® (NASDAQ: STMP) announced that at a special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve a proposal to adopt the merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Savara Inc For: Sep 28 Filed by: RAMSAY DAVID A

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K LEGG MASON PARTNERS INVE

CLEARBRIDGE SUSTAINABILITY LEADERS FUND (the “Fund”) Class C shares of the Fund are available for purchase. The information below replaces in its entirety the corresponding information on the cover of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and Prospectus:. Share class (Symbol): A (CLSUX), C (CAABX), FI (LCSTX), R (—), I (LCISX), IS...
StreetInsider.com

Zoom (ZM), Five9 (FIVN) Terminate Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Zoom and Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) have mutually terminated the merger agreement executed by the parties on July 16, 2021. At...
StreetInsider.com

Intellabridge Technology Corporation Announces Official Launch of Kash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: INTL) ("Intellabridge") today launched Kash, a global neo-banking platform powered by decentralized finance, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial services.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the VanEck Vectors® Gold Miners ETF due July 19, 2023. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page S-2 of the accompanying prospectus supplement, “Risk Factors” beginning on page PS-12 of the accompanying product supplement, “Risk Factors” beginning on page US-3 of the accompanying underlying supplement and “Selected Risk Considerations” beginning on page PS-5 of this pricing supplement.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment (ARTE) Opens Flat at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTEU) (NASDAQ: ARTE) opened for trading earlier at $10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

PI Financial Starts Martinrea International (MRE:CN) (MRETF) at Buy (1)

PI Financial analyst Ben Jekic initiates coverage on Martinrea International (MRE:CN) (OTC: MRETF) with a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
