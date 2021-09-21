Boston Scientific (BSX) to Acquire Devoro Medical, Inc for Up to $336M

Boston Scientific Corp. grabbed the remaining shares of Devoro Medical Inc. and its Wolf thrombectomy platform in a transaction valued at $269 million. Freemont, Calif.-based Devoro stands to gain an additional $67 million if the company achieves undisclosed clinical and regulatory milestones. Boston Scientific began investing in Devoro in 2019 and currently holds 16% of Devoro. The deal, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company’s fourth major transaction since the start of the second quarter, is expected to close by the end of the year. It follows the acquisitions of Preventice Solutions Inc., of Rochester, Minn., for $1.225 billion in April, which added to the company’s cardiac wearables, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Farapulse Inc. for $295 million in June, to build out its cardiac ablation position. Boston Scientific purchased Yokneam, Israel-based Lumenis Ltd. for $1.07 billion, in a transaction that just closed three weeks ago.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO