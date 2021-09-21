Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB) and Embark Are Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks
Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under this collaboration, Embark is testing Cummins' automated driving system (ADS) powertrain interface to manage powertrain operations. The integration of the platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface (EUI) with Cummins' powertrain interface will enable Embark to leverage Cummins' ADEPT™ powertrain features, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and performance of the self-driving system.
