Cars

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NGAB) and Embark Are Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under this collaboration, Embark is testing Cummins' automated driving system (ADS) powertrain interface to manage powertrain operations. The integration of the platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface (EUI) with Cummins' powertrain interface will enable Embark to leverage Cummins' ADEPT™ powertrain features, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and performance of the self-driving system.

www.streetinsider.com

The Associated Press

Embark Testing Cummins Inc.’s Automatic Powertrain Control in Self-Driving Trucks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced a collaboration with Cummins to accelerate the integration of next-generation truck components and controls in self-driving trucks. Under this collaboration, Embark is testing Cummins’ automated driving system (ADS) powertrain interface to manage powertrain operations. The integration of the platform-agnostic Embark Universal Interface (EUI) with Cummins’ powertrain interface will enable Embark to leverage Cummins’ ADEPT™ powertrain features, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and performance of the self-driving system.
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Embark (NGAB) and ZF Collaborate to Validate Automatic Steering Control in Self-Driving Trucks

Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, and ZF, a top global Tier-1 supplier, today announced a collaboration to test, validate, and integrate ZF's ReAX adaptive steering technology to ensure compatibility with the Embark Universal Interface (EUI). This collaboration will enable the validation of the ReAX steering system and core algorithm, ultimately leading to a safer and more performant autonomous technology stack. Both companies pursue an OEM-agnostic approach with the trucking industry, cooperating with both OEM and fleet customers and providing them with the technology to safely operate.
CARS
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
SMALL BUSINESS
#Self Driving Trucks#Genesis#Cummins Inc#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Embark Trucks Inc#Eui#Oem#Freightliner#Navistar International#Paccar#Volvo#Class 8#Cto#Hp#Byd#Ryder#Ngab#Ii Embark#Embk
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (DCRN) and Tritium Announces $40M AUD Private Placement by Cigna Investments

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd ("Tritium"), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast charging technology for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today announced a AUD$40 million private placement by Cigna Investments, Inc. ("Cigna"), the investment arm of Cigna Corporation, a U.S.-based global health services company.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Stellantis’ Mike Manley to lead US car retailer AutoNation as CEO

Stellantis head of Americas Mike Manley is set to replace long-standing AutoNation chief executive Mike Jackson as chief executive of the US car retail group. British-born former Jeep boss Manley was appointed as the FCA Group’s chief executive when Sergio Marchionne stepped down in 2018 but later became Stellantis’ head of Americas after FCA’s merger with the PSA Group.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Warehouse Worker Shortages Trigger Higher Pay, Use of Robot Assistants

An already heightened demand for online shopping has warehouse and logistics operators scrambling to fill jobs ahead of the busy holiday season, dangling signing bonuses and higher pay while calling on robots to fill the gaps. The labor shortage has smaller operators trying to compete against eCommerce giants like Amazon...
RETAIL
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
StreetInsider.com

Nextdoor to List on NYSE Following Close of Merger With Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB)

Nextdoor, Inc. and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (Nasdaq: KVSB) a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Khosla Ventures, LLC ("Khosla Ventures"), today announced that they intend to list the Class A common stock of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") upon closing of their proposed business combination transaction.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

FedEx to test Aurora’s self-driving trucks on Dallas-to-Houston route

Paccar trucks that are equipped with Aurora's technology will be used multiple times a week to complete the nearly 500-mile route along Interstate 45, the companies said Wednesday. The trucks will operate autonomously with a backup safety driver. The partnership marks the latest progress by Aurora to meet its target...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Safest New Cars for 2021

These days, it’s possible to find in most new cars vehicle-safety features that just a few years ago would have been considered premium add-on options for luxury vehicles. Even modestly-priced cars come with these new technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning systems or automatic emergency braking. Such features can save lives, reduce injury, and […]
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Prenetics to Become Publicly Traded on Nasdaq via Merger with Adrian Cheng's Artisan Acquisition Corp. (ARTA) (ARTAU)

Prenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and Artisan Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ARTAU, "Artisan"), a special purpose acquisition company privately founded by renowned cultural entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Through combining with Artisan, Prenetics will draw upon Adrian's well-diversified business portfolio across retail, hospitality, healthcare, property and other strategic businesses, providing tremendous opportunities for closely aligned partnerships and allowing Prenetics to substantially expand its platform.​
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) to Expand 'Full Self-Driving Capability' Beta

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is planning to ramp up its roll out its of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to customers by the end of this week. But regulators aren't too happy about it. Tesla plans to offer access to the latest version of its advanced driver assistance software to more drivers starting this Friday.
CARS

