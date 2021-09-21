Embark (NGAB) and ZF Collaborate to Validate Automatic Steering Control in Self-Driving Trucks

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Embark Trucks Inc., a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, and ZF, a top global Tier-1 supplier, today announced a collaboration to test, validate, and integrate ZF’s ReAX adaptive steering technology to ensure compatibility with the Embark Universal Interface (EUI). This collaboration will enable the validation of the ReAX steering system and core algorithm, ultimately leading to a safer and more performant autonomous technology stack. Both companies pursue an OEM-agnostic approach with the trucking industry, cooperating with both OEM and fleet customers and providing them with the technology to safely operate.