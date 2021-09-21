U.K. Taxi Operator Addison Lee Partners with Volkswagen to Run All-Electric Fleet by 2023
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London's largest taxi company Addison Lee announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) to transition their entire fleet of taxis to electric vehicles by 2023, two years ahead of any other large PHV operator in London. The company already has over 650 zero-emission taxis on its fleet following their takeover of ComCab earlier this year.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0