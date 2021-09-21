CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc could post its first profit on an adjusted basis for the current quarter, reaching the elusive milestone sooner than expected as online food ordering surges and ride bookings recover from pandemic lows. Shares of the company, which has spent billions over the last few years...

www.streetinsider.com

Investopedia

Rideshare Stocks Gain as Uber (UBER) Flags Profit

Ridesharing stocks fared well Tuesday after industry trailblazer Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said that it could deliver its first-ever adjusted profit in the third quarter amid surging food orders and a recovery in ride bookings. Previously, the company indicated that it wouldn't reach this milestone until the fourth quarter. Key...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

UBER Jumps Over 11% As It Moves Closer to Profitability

Uber Technologies’ UBER shares jumped 11.5% at the close of business on Sep 21, following the company’s improved outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Per a SEC filing, Uber now expects adjusted EBITDA between negative $25 million and positive $25 million, compared with its previous expectation of “better than a loss of $100 million”. This revised guidance implies that the company might record adjusted EBITDA profits earlier than its previous expectation of achieving the same in the fourth quarter of 2021. Uber said that it reaped adjusted EBITDA profits in July and August due to strong improvements in Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA. Uber CFO, Nelson Chai, said, “With positive Adjusted EBITDA in July and August, we believe Uber is now tracking towards Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q3, well ahead of our prior guidance.” Uber’s rival, Lyft LYFT, achieved its adjusted EBITDA profitability target in the second quarter of 2021, ahead of its projected timeline of the third quarter of 2021. Both Uber and Lyft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
MARKETS
investing.com

Uber Gains After Forecasting Adjusted EBITDA Profit in 3Q

Investing.com – Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock jumped 6% in Tuesday’s premarket trading after the company said it will reach an adjusted profit already in the current quarter, sooner than had been expected. Uber projects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and other costs between a loss of $25 million and...
MARKETS
WATN Local Memphis

$1.1 billion profit for FedEx for the first quarter ended August 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx said it is getting hurt by the tight job market. The package delivery company based in Memphis said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly due to the increased costs related to the tight labor market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theedgemarkets.com

Uber shares jump after finally set to halt quarterly losses

SAN FRANCISCO (Sept 21): Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing giant that once posted a quarterly loss of US$5.2 billion, may finally be about to turn a profit. Shares in Uber rose 4.2% in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday, while rival Lyft Inc also rose 2.3%. The company's adjusted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Uber’s profitability rides on Eats

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies’ (UBER.N) sooner-than-expected profitability depends on what’s under the hood read more . The company said on Tuesday its adjusted EBITDA could be as much as $25 million in the third quarter, sending the company’s shares up more than 6% in morning trading. But the details are important, and they are not disclosed.
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

US airlines could miss 2021 profit targets as end-of-year travel demand sags

US airlines may struggle to meet already trimmed 2021 financial targets due to the persistence of Covid-19, which continues eroding demand for autumn and winter travel despite a strong summer period. That is according to a 17 September Bloomberg Intelligence research report that notes many US airlines are again trimming...
TRAVEL
StreetInsider.com

Uber temporarily suspends Brussels service in first for Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc. joined a protest of its drivers in Brussels on Thursday with an unprecedented suspension of its service in the Belgian capital. Rules dating back to 1995 prohibit drivers from using smartphones, meaning those that use the Uber app to pick up customers and to drive them to their destination risk losing their vehicles, Uber said in a blog.
ECONOMY
ucla.edu

Robotaxis Aren’t Sure Route to Ride-Hailing Profits

A model weighs vehicle cost and ownership to assess benefits to riders, drivers and companies. After years of testing, delays and setbacks, self-driving vehicles are finally on their way to the big ride-hailing services. Lyft, in a partnership with Ford Motor Co. and an artificial intelligence startup, plans to start a robotaxi service in Miami by the end of 2021. Uber, in a separate joint venture, expects to have autonomous cabs on the road by 2024.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Rite Aid (RAD) And Uber (UBER) Partner to Offer On-Demand Delivery Nationwide

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the expansion of their partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to offer delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats. This partnership will allow customers to conveniently order and receive essential healthcare and grocery items directly to their homes.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Slinger Bag Posts Sales Of $2.5 Million In First Quarter

Slinger Bag reported sales of $2.5 million in the first quarter ended July 31 versus $600,000 last year. Gross profit was $800,000 against a loss of $400,000 a year ago. The net loss and loss per share were $3.4 million, or 12 cents, respectively. Other highlights of the quarter include:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
COLORADO STATE
investmentu.com

9 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $1

Robinhood is widely used because it’s a great way to get started with investing. There are a variety of stocks on the platform. And it’s easy and fun to invest. Even a few more-seasoned investors use the platform. If you know how to profit from penny stocks, below are the nine best Robinhood stocks under $1.
STOCKS
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
SMALL BUSINESS

