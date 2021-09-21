Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns

Uber Technologies’ UBER shares jumped 11.5% at the close of business on Sep 21, following the company’s improved outlook for the third quarter of 2021. Per a SEC filing, Uber now expects adjusted EBITDA between negative $25 million and positive $25 million, compared with its previous expectation of “better than a loss of $100 million”. This revised guidance implies that the company might record adjusted EBITDA profits earlier than its previous expectation of achieving the same in the fourth quarter of 2021. Uber said that it reaped adjusted EBITDA profits in July and August due to strong improvements in Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA. Uber CFO, Nelson Chai, said, “With positive Adjusted EBITDA in July and August, we believe Uber is now tracking towards Adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q3, well ahead of our prior guidance.” Uber’s rival, Lyft LYFT, achieved its adjusted EBITDA profitability target in the second quarter of 2021, ahead of its projected timeline of the third quarter of 2021. Both Uber and Lyft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

