Quadro Announces Completion of Drilling at Long Lake and Mobilization of Drill to Its Staghorn Project, Newfoundland Gold Belt

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 drilling at its Long Lake Project in Newfoundland. The drill is now being mobilized to its Staghorn property, located 50 km southwest of Long Lake. The total program is presently set for a minimum of 2500 m of drilling.

www.streetinsider.com

