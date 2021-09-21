Quadro Announces Completion of Drilling at Long Lake and Mobilization of Drill to Its Staghorn Project, Newfoundland Gold Belt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") announces that its drill has now been moved to the north of Mexican Hat Mountain to test the Principal Controlling Structure where it is associated with a very strong magnetic anomaly that is an extension to the underlying established resource. We are encouraged to have intersected strongly altered structures following magnetic lows, and have now focused on these same structures where there is a stronger geophysical response. Intensely hematized rocks are associated with magnetic lows, which in part characterizes the Principal Controlling Structure. In addition, the most highly mineralized portions of the Mexican Hat Deposit (highest gold values, largest structures) occur in very strong magnetic lows within the broader magnetic depressions.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO