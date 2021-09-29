CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber (UBER) Gains on Updated Q3 Guidance, Says Now Tracking Towards Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven in Q3

 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Uber (NYSE: UBER) presented its updated Q3 outlook today to say it now expects Q3 bookings between $22.8 billion and $23.2 billion (from $22 billion to $24 billion reported in Q2). Adjusted EBITDA is now seen between...

