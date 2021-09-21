CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers Suggest A Better Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

 9 days ago

Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt, which can trap carbon and could help fight climate change. Jonathan Ahl joined Iowa Public Radio as News Director in July 2008. He leads the news and talk show teams in field reporting, feature reporting, audio documentaries, and talk show content. With more than 17 years in public media, Jonathan is a nationally award-winning reporter that has worked at public radio stations in Macomb, Springfield and Peoria, IL. He served WCBU-FM in Peoria as news director before coming to Iowa. He also served as a part-time instructor at Bradley University teaching journalism and writing courses. Jonathan is currently serving a second term as president of PRNDI ââ

Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
BBC

Clacton Airshow looks to reduce carbon footprint

An airshow which usually burns through more than 100,000 litres of jet fuel for entertainment is looking at ways to reduce its impact on the environment. Tendring District Council is to research schemes to offset the carbon footprint of the Clacton Airshow, which it said generated 275 tonnes of carbon emissions.
earth.com

Wild seafood has one-sixth the carbon footprint of red meat

A new study published in the journal Nature has found that wild seafood and other aquatic foods (“blue foods”) have a much smaller carbon footprint than red meat or dairy products, and thus present an opportunity for more sustainable diets. A team of researchers led by the American University in...
Nature.com

Concrete needs to lose its colossal carbon footprint

Concrete will be crucial for much-needed climate-resilient construction. But the cement industry must set out its plan for decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Wet concrete has been poured into buildings, roads, bridges and more for centuries. Structures using concrete have survived wars and natural...
rics.org

Better tree carbon data can support offsets

Falling costs for data from satellite, drones and other technology will help land managers measure carbon sequestration in forests with much greater accuracy – and open up new markets as a result. Rural economy. Geomatics. Sustainability. Central to the UK government's plan of reducing carbon emissions to net zero is...
Phys.org

Human behavior sabotages carbon dioxide-reducing strategies

For the past 150 years, humans have pumped extraordinary amounts of greenhouse gasses, such as CO2, into the atmosphere and warmed the planet at an alarming rate. To slow down climate change, societies tend to focus on two solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions: improving energy efficiency and developing and using renewable energy sources. United States President Joe Biden's climate agenda includes a large effort to upgrade buildings to be more efficient and proposes investing billions of dollars for clean energy research. But are these strategies working as we expect?
gponline.com

Cornwall PCN wheels out electric car fleet to reduce carbon footprint

Staff at practices within Falmouth and Penryn PCN will share four Skoda Citygo-E vehicles to carry out routine home visits and prescription deliveries as part of a long-term drive to lower their overall carbon footprint. The switch to electric vehicles replaces the PCN’s previous business mileage scheme, which saw healthcare...
roi-nj.com

‘Green’ builders can do more to reduce our carbon footprint

With scientists from the United Nations reporting this week that climate change will be intensifying over the next 30 years because of our planet’s addiction to fossil fuels, it is now incumbent for all business sectors to make changes. Even if corporations across the world decided — finally and uniformly...
The Poultry Site

US broiler industry’s carbon footprint is declining, says NCC report

The National Chicken Council (NCC) report provides a comprehensive overview of US chickens raised for meat, known as “broilers,” and the industry’s collective progress in its environmental, broiler welfare and social impact journey, as well as efforts to build a more sustainable food system. The 2020 US Broiler Chicken Industry...
Bangor Daily News

Portland is taking a major step toward cutting its carbon footprint

Portland will lead a new effort under its climate change goals to outfit city residents and businesses with discounted electric heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers and other clean energy upgrades. It’s a major municipal step toward cutting the carbon footprint of Maine’s buildings, also a priority in the...
Tree Hugger

No, the Term 'Carbon Footprint' Is Not a Sham

It is the most recycled story on the internet: The 1971 notorious "Crying Indian" public service announcement shows how consumers are manipulated by big business. Heather Rogers described it in her book "Gone Tomorrow: The Hidden Life of Garbage" in 2006. We first wrote about it in 2008 and have been saying it ever since.
Laredo Morning Times

Finnish Producers Act to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Local Production

Finnish producers are hailing a new partnership aimed at combatting climate change on projects shooting in the country, says Anni Wessman, head of APFI, the film and TV producers’ association in Finland. The initiative, done in concert with the Albert international environmental nonprofit focused on the film and TV sector,...
Vice

'Carbon Footprint' and 'Net Zero' Don't Mean What You Think

Almost every day, Motherboard reporters receive press releases from companies and governments large and small boasting of some new effort to reduce emissions. While it is obviously a good thing these entities—or, at least, their PR departments—are thinking about their environmental impacts, we've also noticed an unfortunate trend. These releases routinely misuse and abuse basic climate change concepts. In some cases, they even introduce new and misleading terms by slapping "green" or "eco" in front of some pollutant.
wsiu.org

Farmers Try To Figure Out How Much Carbon They Could Sell

Some Midwestern farmers are involved in a research project to help determine how good some practices are for the environment, and it may help them take advantage of new attempts to establish a carbon credit trade market. The project run by Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Soybean Association is...
agfax.com

Corn: Reducing Environmental Footprint Can Save Money – Video

In this video, Kansas State University soil microbiologist Chuck Rice explains how producers can save money by reducing nitrous oxide emissions from corn. K-State researchers are studying the application of fertilizer and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of corn. “When we have a wet spring, we will have...
centraljersey.com

Opinion: Reduce pollution by instituting a carbon fee

The climate crisis is upon us. We see the effects with devastating hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, rising seas and more. This is our last chance; we own this mess we are in. Everything depends on our climate and weather conditions, including our food supply, water conditions, the environment – plant and animal ranges have shifted, and trees are flowering sooner, glaciers are melting. Humans and the animals are facing new and devastating challenges.
bizneworleans.com

Reactwell, Partners Receive Grant to Reduce Carbon Emissions

NEW ORLEANS — Reactwell LLC — in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Trimeric, Inc. — has announced it has secured a $1,833,476 grant for the research and development of a simple and scalable modular Direct Air Capture system to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. $1,466,770 of this grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and $366,706 comes from outside the DOE.
