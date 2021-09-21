New Private COVID-19 Screening Facility At KLIA Now Open
SEPANG – International passengers arriving at KL International Airport (KLIA) can now experience its new private COVID-19 screening facility that promises safe, convenient and efficient testing procedures. This Health Screening Centre started operating yesterday (19 September 2021) and is able to provide COVID-19 RTK, Rapid Molecular PCR and RT-PCR results within 15 minutes, 1 hour and 3 hours respectively, resulting in shorter wait times for passengers. This testing facility is available at five locations in KLIA Main Terminal and three at klia2. These 8 locations will start operating in stages with the first starting in Gate G1, KLIA Main Terminal. All locations feature comfortable lounges for passengers to relax while waiting for their test results.www.routesonline.com
