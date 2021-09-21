CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Malaysia Airports All Geared Up For Air Travel Recovery

 9 days ago

SEPANG – Malaysia Airports braved the COVID-19 pandemic last year and achieved several noteworthy successes through solid organisation-wide impact driven & technology focused plans. It’s flagship airport, KL International Airport (KLIA) rose as one of the world’s top 10 airports in the global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for 2020 by Airports Council International (ACI). Moving forward, the Group is geared up for air travel recovery with continuous efforts to ensure the safety of staff, passengers and airport environment while strengthening liquidity and containing costs, as well as expediting mission critical projects.

