Betty Gilpin joins Shailene Woodley-starrer drama series ‘Three Women’
American actor Betty Gilpin has joined the likes of Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise to star within the Showtime drama collection Three Women. The actor, who is broadly recognized for her Debbie ‘Liberty Belle’ Eagan function within the Netflix comedy collection GLOW, is the latest member on board the undertaking primarily based on Lisa Taddeo’s e book of the identical identify, as per Variety. The collection will discover the ensemble cast on their lookout to upturn their life trajectory, and is being described as an ‘intimate, haunting portrayal of American feminine need’.flickprime.com
