Betty Gilpin joins Shailene Woodley-starrer drama series ‘Three Women’

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican actor Betty Gilpin has joined the likes of Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise to star within the Showtime drama collection Three Women. The actor, who is broadly recognized for her Debbie ‘Liberty Belle’ Eagan function within the Netflix comedy collection GLOW, is the latest member on board the undertaking primarily based on Lisa Taddeo’s e book of the identical identify, as per Variety. The collection will discover the ensemble cast on their lookout to upturn their life trajectory, and is being described as an ‘intimate, haunting portrayal of American feminine need’.

mxdwn.com

Showtime Adds Betty Gilbin To Drama ‘Three Women’

Betty Gilbin (The Hunt) has been cast in the upcoming Showtime drama series, Three Women, according to Variety. Previously announced cast members Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) will star alongside Gilbin in the drama based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo (Animal).
spoilertv.com

Three Women - Betty Gilpin Joins Cast

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
imdb.com

Betty Gilpin Joins The Cast Of HBO's Three Women Adaptation, Making It A Must-Watch Because She's Betty Gilpin

I have some good news and some bad news for those of us who are still actively mourning the cancellation of "Glow." The bad news is, "Glow" is still canceled and there's probably nothing we can do to make it uncanceled. The good news is that the wrestling queen of mean, Betty Gilpin, is working on a new TV show. And no, I'm not talking about the political thriller "Gaslit," I'm talking about the buzzy, sexy, sad Showtime series "Three Women," which is based on a nonfiction book of the same name.
imdb.com

Women Take Top Emmy Comedy and Drama Series Directing Emmys for First Time

Female directors took home the Primetime Emmy Awards for comedy and drama series directing in the same year for the first time, as helmers from “Hacks” and “The Crown” prevailed against tough competition. Lucia Aniello won for directing the pilot episode of “Hacks,” the HBO Max comedy that also won...
talesbuzz.com

Shiva Negar & Jay Mohr Join Fox Drama Series – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr have been tapped for recurring roles on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.
Deadline

Rashida Jones & David Oyelowo Join Apple TV+ Dystopian Drama Series ‘Wool’

Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo are the latest big names to join Wool, the series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s dystopian novels for Apple TV+. They join Tim Robbins and Rebecca Ferguson in the series from writer Graham Yost and director Morten Tyldum and AMC Studios. Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant underground silo, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. 2020-21 Apple TV Pilots &amp; Series Orders Selma star Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo’s sheriff, while BlackAF star Jones will play Allison, his wife who works at IT. Wool is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda also serve as executive producers on the drama. Jones is repped by United Talent Agency, Schreck Rose, and Oyelowo is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Del Shaw Moonves.
Variety

Lily Rose-Depp to Star Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Model and actor Lily Rose-Depp will star in “The Idol,” an HBO drama series co-created by singer/songwriter The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. Per the logline, “The Idol” is about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner (who happens to be the leader of a secret cult in Los Angeles). Tesfaye will also star in the show, which is currently in development. Thus far, Rose-Depp and Tesfaye are the only two announced cast members, and they are believed to be playing the female pop singer and club owner/cult leader in question. Levinson executive...
