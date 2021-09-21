CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Police reports

 10 days ago

Booked: Two individuals were taken into custody following a traffic stop Monday on state Route 7 near Rayland. Anthony Dorsett Drakes, 44, 513 North Fifth St., Steubenville, and Larry Darnell Alexander, 60, 500 Logan Ave., Mingo Junction, were booked on outstanding warrants for drug trafficking, deputies said. A large amount of cash in various denominations in Drakes’ possession was seized. Drakes was charged in municipal court with F1 drug trafficking. Alexander was charged with F5 drug trafficking in Wintersville County Court.

