16 Things to Do in South Carolina

By Laura Scholz
tripsavvy.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the dramatic mountain vistas of the Upstate to the sandy beaches of Grand Strand and intoxicating cobblestone streets of Charleston's historic district, South Carolina is filled with natural beauty and can't miss attractions. For an active getaway, hike to tumbling waterfalls and mountain vistas at Caesars Head State Park in the Upstate or pedal the paved pathways of idyllic Hilton Head Island. Opting inside? The South Carolina State Museum offers four interactive floors dedicated to science and history, while the Greenville Museum of Art houses the world's largest public collection of Andrew Wyeth watercolors. From unique attractions like the sculptures garden meets wildlife preserve Brookgreen Gardens near Myrtle Beach and the breathtaking Falls Park on the Reedy in Greenville, these are the can't-miss attractions in the Palmetto State.

