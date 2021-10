The fifth matchday of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season has arrived and Bayern Munich will be hosting VfL Bochum on Saturday. Die Roten have yet to lose a league match this season and have won their last three fixtures in the German top flight. Their opponents are still adjusting to playing in the Bundesliga after making their return to the top division for the first time since the 2009/10 season. So far they have won just one of their four opening matches. Here are three things to watch for ahead of Saturday’s match.

UEFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO