Weirton, WV

Officers welcomed

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weirton Police Department added to its ranks Friday morning, welcoming three probationary officers. Mayor Harold Miller provided the oath of office to Ciera Thomas, Christopher Reed Jr. and Zachary Buffington, each of whom was then presented their badge by members of their respective families. Police Chief Charlie Kush noted these additions with bring the department to a roster of 39 sworn officers to serve the community. Taking part in Friday’s event in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center were, from left, Kush, Buffington, Thomas, Reed and Miller.

