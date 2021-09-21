CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colson Whitehead: Harlem Shuffle review - period piece speaks to the present

By Daniel Lewis
theartsdesk.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt also unfolds in a meticulously recreated 1960s era Harlem rather than the early 2010s. But like the film, Harlem Shuffle has more than its fair share of precious stones and dollar-stuffed envelopes passing hands and, as its name promises, more than a touch of that film’s hectic energy; a sense for the traffic and jostling between different people and groups – ethnic, economic – that feels quintessentially New York. Both also feature busy picaresque plots; a colourful cast of characters swirling around one man going to extraordinary lengths not only to maintain a double life but to keep the two parts of it – “the straight and the crooked” – separate.

Colson Whitehead is perhaps our most protean novelist, shape-shifting with each book, a jack of all trades and master of all. His enthralling, cinematic new work, "Harlem Shuffle," capers away from the weightiness of "The Underground Railroad" and "The Nickel Boys," both winners of the Pulitzer Prize; here he tweaks a simple heist story to limn enduring conflicts of race and class.
