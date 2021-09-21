Colson Whitehead: Harlem Shuffle review - period piece speaks to the present
It also unfolds in a meticulously recreated 1960s era Harlem rather than the early 2010s. But like the film, Harlem Shuffle has more than its fair share of precious stones and dollar-stuffed envelopes passing hands and, as its name promises, more than a touch of that film’s hectic energy; a sense for the traffic and jostling between different people and groups – ethnic, economic – that feels quintessentially New York. Both also feature busy picaresque plots; a colourful cast of characters swirling around one man going to extraordinary lengths not only to maintain a double life but to keep the two parts of it – “the straight and the crooked” – separate.theartsdesk.com
