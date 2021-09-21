CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Lewis D. Bellany

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 10 days ago

Lewis D. Bellany RUTLAND — Lewis Dave Bellany, 95, of Rutland, died Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. He was born on Oct. 13, 1925, in Rutland, the son of Adeno and Hazel Brooks (Ingalls) Bellany. Mr. Bellany grew up in Shrewsbury and had been a resident of Rutland since 1978. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during WWII until his honorable discharge. Mr. Bellany married Patricia Mullin Horvath on Dec. 4, 1982. He was employed by the General Electric Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was also a self-employed painter. Mr. Bellany was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford, Loyal Order of Moose #1122 and American Legion Post #31. Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Marsha O’Conner (Bob), of Nevada; two sons, Robert Bellany and Richard (Carol) Bellany, both of Rutland; three stepdaughters, Linda (Joe) Cerreta, Joanne (Steve) Solari, of Rutland, and Terry Horvath Mable, of Florida; three stepsons, Christopher (Pam) Horvath, Robert Horvath, both of Rutland, and Michael Horvath, of Florida; a brother, Francis Bellany, of Charleston, South Carolina; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Bellany; a sister, Katherine Kennedy; and three grandchildren, Amy Solari, Shawn Horvath and James Cerreta. There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford. Private burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at the Meadows and the staff at BAYADA for the excellent care given to Lewis. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
City
Shrewsbury, VT
State
Nevada State
City
Charleston, VT
City
Wallingford, VT
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#The U S Army#The General Electric Co#The St Patrick S Church#American Legion Post#Bayada#The American Red Cross
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy