Lewis D. Bellany RUTLAND — Lewis Dave Bellany, 95, of Rutland, died Friday morning, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. He was born on Oct. 13, 1925, in Rutland, the son of Adeno and Hazel Brooks (Ingalls) Bellany. Mr. Bellany grew up in Shrewsbury and had been a resident of Rutland since 1978. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during WWII until his honorable discharge. Mr. Bellany married Patricia Mullin Horvath on Dec. 4, 1982. He was employed by the General Electric Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was also a self-employed painter. Mr. Bellany was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford, Loyal Order of Moose #1122 and American Legion Post #31. Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Marsha O’Conner (Bob), of Nevada; two sons, Robert Bellany and Richard (Carol) Bellany, both of Rutland; three stepdaughters, Linda (Joe) Cerreta, Joanne (Steve) Solari, of Rutland, and Terry Horvath Mable, of Florida; three stepsons, Christopher (Pam) Horvath, Robert Horvath, both of Rutland, and Michael Horvath, of Florida; a brother, Francis Bellany, of Charleston, South Carolina; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Bellany; a sister, Katherine Kennedy; and three grandchildren, Amy Solari, Shawn Horvath and James Cerreta. There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford. Private burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at the Meadows and the staff at BAYADA for the excellent care given to Lewis. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.