Rutland, VT

Donna L. Brown

Rutland Herald
 10 days ago

Donna L. Brown RUTLAND — Donna L. Brown, 85, died Sept. 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with family at her side. She was born April 4, 1936, in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of Merlin and Lulu Parent. She graduated from Ohio State University. Ms. Brown was a co-owner of W.C. Landon Hardware and later volunteered at Rutland Free Library story hour as well as reading for various kindergarten and first-grade classrooms in Rutland right up to the start of the pandemic. She was an avid painter, enjoyed knitting, photography, creative writing, and was a fan of the Ohio Buckeyes and New England Patriots. Survivors include two daughters, April, of Rutland, Debra, of Boston, Massachusetts; and a brother, Carl Parent, of Lancaster, Ohio. The memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.

Rutland, VT
Obituaries
