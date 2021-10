A notice published last week by the Internal Revenue Service indicates that the U.S. tax agency wants to beef up its capacity to track cross-chain transactions. The term "cross-chain" generally applies to the ability for two or more blockchain networks to interact or communicate with one another, often in the context of users being able to transact from one to the next via so-called bridges. The IRS notice, published on September 16, suggests that the agency wants more insight into these processes as part of its criminal investigatory efforts.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO